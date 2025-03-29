Heroic Legacy: Single Mother's Organ Donation Saves Six Lives

In a remarkable act of compassion, Rekha Rao, a single mother from Rajaji Nagar, transformed her personal tragedy into a beacon of hope. After her 33-year-old son Rakesh Kumar S succumbed to critical injuries from a road accident, she chose to donate his organs, ultimately saving six lives.

Rakesh's accident led to severe head injuries, limiting his chances of survival despite prompt medical intervention. Doctors from Apollo Hospital confirmed brain death, after which Rao made the selfless decision to proceed with organ donation, even amid her overwhelming grief.

The donated organs, including his liver, kidneys, corneas, heart valves, and skin, have since given numerous patients a renewed lease on life, emphasizing the pressing need for organ donations as highlighted by local health authorities, with thousands still awaiting transplants in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)