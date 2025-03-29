Left Menu

Heroic Legacy: Single Mother's Organ Donation Saves Six Lives

A mother's courageous decision to donate her son's organs after his tragic accident saved six lives. Rakesh Kumar S, 33, succumbed to injuries following a road mishap. Despite her grief, Rekha Rao, his mother, chose to give others a chance at survival, highlighting the urgent need for organ donations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-03-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 16:04 IST
Heroic Legacy: Single Mother's Organ Donation Saves Six Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable act of compassion, Rekha Rao, a single mother from Rajaji Nagar, transformed her personal tragedy into a beacon of hope. After her 33-year-old son Rakesh Kumar S succumbed to critical injuries from a road accident, she chose to donate his organs, ultimately saving six lives.

Rakesh's accident led to severe head injuries, limiting his chances of survival despite prompt medical intervention. Doctors from Apollo Hospital confirmed brain death, after which Rao made the selfless decision to proceed with organ donation, even amid her overwhelming grief.

The donated organs, including his liver, kidneys, corneas, heart valves, and skin, have since given numerous patients a renewed lease on life, emphasizing the pressing need for organ donations as highlighted by local health authorities, with thousands still awaiting transplants in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025