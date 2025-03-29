Left Menu

Delhi High Court Demands Continuous Blood Donation Access

The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre and Delhi government to reveal their regulatory framework for blood banks. The court responded to a petition highlighting restricted blood donation hours, which complicates access and availability of critical supplies to patients reliant on voluntary donors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 16:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has intervened in a public interest litigation demanding continuous access to blood donation services in blood banks across the national capital. The court has requested the Center and Delhi government to divulge their existing regulations concerning these crucial facilities.

On March 26, Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela issued notices seeking a comprehensive reply from the health and family welfare department within four weeks. The petition emphasizes persistent challenges faced by donors due to limited operational hours that endanger patient care.

Petitioner Vishal Arun Mishra, who is also a blood donor, underscores the gravity of restricted hours, stressing how they obstruct volunteers accommodating life-saving needs. Despite round-the-clock operation at hospitals like AIIMS and Safdarjung, blood donation schedules remain limited, thereby compromising timely medical aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

