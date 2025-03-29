Delhi High Court Demands Continuous Blood Donation Access

The Delhi High Court has intervened in a public interest litigation demanding continuous access to blood donation services in blood banks across the national capital. The court has requested the Center and Delhi government to divulge their existing regulations concerning these crucial facilities.

On March 26, Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela issued notices seeking a comprehensive reply from the health and family welfare department within four weeks. The petition emphasizes persistent challenges faced by donors due to limited operational hours that endanger patient care.

Petitioner Vishal Arun Mishra, who is also a blood donor, underscores the gravity of restricted hours, stressing how they obstruct volunteers accommodating life-saving needs. Despite round-the-clock operation at hospitals like AIIMS and Safdarjung, blood donation schedules remain limited, thereby compromising timely medical aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)