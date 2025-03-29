Left Menu

WHO Faces Major Cuts Amid U.S. Withdrawal and Budget Crisis

The World Health Organization proposes reducing staff and operations due to a significant budget cut, impacted by the U.S. withdrawal and reduced global funding. Faced with a $600 million income gap, the WHO plans to slash its budget by 21% for 2026-27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 17:17 IST
The World Health Organization (WHO) is facing significant financial challenges following the U.S. decision to withdraw funding. An internal memo viewed by Reuters reveals plans to cut staff and reduce the extent of its work as it contends with a reduced budget.

In January, the U.S. under President Trump's administration left the WHO, citing mismanagement during the COVID-19 pandemic. This decision has impacted the agency's finances, as the U.S. was a major contributor, providing around 18% of its funding. Combined with cuts from other donor countries who have shifted budgets towards defense, the WHO is in a more acute financial situation, as described in a memo signed by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

To address a nearly $600 million income gap for this year, the WHO plans a 21% budget reduction for 2026-27, from $5.3 billion to $4.2 billion. This will affect jobs globally, particularly at its Geneva headquarters, where many of the 9,473 staff are based. Efforts are underway to secure more funds from countries and private sectors to mitigate the impact.

