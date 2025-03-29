Tragedy at Shelter Home: Probe into Child Deaths Underway
A committee is investigating the deaths of four special-needs children at a government-run shelter home. Officials are examining the facility's operations to determine any contributing factors. The investigation follows the hospitalization of 16 children due to alleged food poisoning, with potential links to contaminated water.
A committee probing the deaths of four special-needs children at a government shelter home collected staff statements on Saturday as questions about its operations persist.
Authorities from the district administration and health departments visited Nirvan Rajkiya Bal Grih in Para, housing 147 mostly orphaned children with mental disabilities. The focus is on identifying any contributing factors to the tragedy.
The inquiry comes after the children, aged 12 to 17, died on Tuesday and Wednesday, with another child having died earlier from similar symptoms. Over 20 children fell ill, allegedly from contaminated water. The investigation seeks the cause of death and examines shelter practices.
