Tragedy at Shelter Home: Probe into Child Deaths Underway

A committee probing the deaths of four special-needs children at a government shelter home collected staff statements on Saturday as questions about its operations persist.

Authorities from the district administration and health departments visited Nirvan Rajkiya Bal Grih in Para, housing 147 mostly orphaned children with mental disabilities. The focus is on identifying any contributing factors to the tragedy.

The inquiry comes after the children, aged 12 to 17, died on Tuesday and Wednesday, with another child having died earlier from similar symptoms. Over 20 children fell ill, allegedly from contaminated water. The investigation seeks the cause of death and examines shelter practices.

