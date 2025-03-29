Left Menu

FDA Vaccine Official Resigns Amidst Controversy Over Misinformation

Dr. Peter Marks, the FDA's top vaccine official, resigns, criticising US health leadership for prioritising misinformation over vaccine safety concerns. His departure sparks discussions on the importance of evidence-based policies against the backdrop of recent measles outbreaks and related public health challenges.

Boston | Updated: 29-03-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 21:56 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising turn of events, Dr. Peter Marks, a prominent figure in the Food and Drug Administration's vaccine efforts, has announced his resignation. The decision comes amid his criticism of top health officials, accusing them of allowing misinformation to influence vaccination safety decisions.

Dr. Marks, who was instrumental in the accelerated approval of COVID-19 vaccines, will step down by April 5. His resignation letter highlights concerns about the lack of truth and transparency among health leaders, which he claims undermines public trust and scientific integrity.

The move has triggered reactions from the scientific community, with experts warning of potential negative impacts on public health initiatives, especially as the US faces a severe measles outbreak. The controversy underscores the ongoing battle between science and misinformation in shaping health policies.

