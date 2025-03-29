FDA Vaccine Official Resigns Amidst Controversy Over Misinformation

In a surprising turn of events, Dr. Peter Marks, a prominent figure in the Food and Drug Administration's vaccine efforts, has announced his resignation. The decision comes amid his criticism of top health officials, accusing them of allowing misinformation to influence vaccination safety decisions.

Dr. Marks, who was instrumental in the accelerated approval of COVID-19 vaccines, will step down by April 5. His resignation letter highlights concerns about the lack of truth and transparency among health leaders, which he claims undermines public trust and scientific integrity.

The move has triggered reactions from the scientific community, with experts warning of potential negative impacts on public health initiatives, especially as the US faces a severe measles outbreak. The controversy underscores the ongoing battle between science and misinformation in shaping health policies.

