Left Menu

Controversy as 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' Scheme Discontinued

The AAP has accused the BJP-led Delhi government of halting the 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme, a program offering free medical treatment to road accident victims. Despite previous efforts to continue the scheme during AAP's rule, the BJP has now removed it from the budget, sparking controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 15:40 IST
Controversy as 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' Scheme Discontinued
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has raised concerns over the BJP-led Delhi government's decision to discontinue the 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme, which previously provided free medical care to road accident victims in private hospitals.

The AAP claims that the initiative, initiated under former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, saved over 10,000 lives since its inception in 2017. Delhi AAP chief and former health minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj, criticized the government for removing the scheme from the budget, accusing it of neglecting a life-saving program.

The controversy surrounds the government's 2025-26 health budget, which prioritizes other programs like Ayushman Bharat and new medical infrastructure. Questions arise over the administration's commitment to public health schemes initiated by previous governments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025