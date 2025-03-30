Controversy as 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' Scheme Discontinued

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has raised concerns over the BJP-led Delhi government's decision to discontinue the 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme, which previously provided free medical care to road accident victims in private hospitals.

The AAP claims that the initiative, initiated under former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, saved over 10,000 lives since its inception in 2017. Delhi AAP chief and former health minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj, criticized the government for removing the scheme from the budget, accusing it of neglecting a life-saving program.

The controversy surrounds the government's 2025-26 health budget, which prioritizes other programs like Ayushman Bharat and new medical infrastructure. Questions arise over the administration's commitment to public health schemes initiated by previous governments.

(With inputs from agencies.)