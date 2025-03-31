Left Menu

Defiant Protest: ASHA Workers' Ongoing Struggle for Justice

Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) escalated their protest against the government's neglect by cutting their hair and shaving their heads. Emphasizing their demands for better pay and conditions, they marched in defiance, facing governmental and central disagreements over financial support and aid responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-03-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 13:45 IST
Defiant Protest: ASHA Workers' Ongoing Struggle for Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) ramped up their protest at the Secretariat on Monday, expressing frustration and desperation over governmental apathy by cutting their hair and shaving heads. This act marks the 50th day of protest, highlighting the emotional and persistent struggle of these healthcare workers.

Gathering from various districts, the ASHA workers created dramatic scenes as several participants cut their hair en masse, chanting slogans against the government's inaction. Emotional appeals underscored their grievances over low pay, insufficient government support, and a lack of recognition for their contributions.

Despite the state government citing financial constraints and pointing to the central government's responsibility, the protestors intensified their efforts. A hunger strike accompanies their protest, as they continue to demand post-retirement benefits and a significant honorarium increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025