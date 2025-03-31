Defiant Protest: ASHA Workers' Ongoing Struggle for Justice

Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) ramped up their protest at the Secretariat on Monday, expressing frustration and desperation over governmental apathy by cutting their hair and shaving heads. This act marks the 50th day of protest, highlighting the emotional and persistent struggle of these healthcare workers.

Gathering from various districts, the ASHA workers created dramatic scenes as several participants cut their hair en masse, chanting slogans against the government's inaction. Emotional appeals underscored their grievances over low pay, insufficient government support, and a lack of recognition for their contributions.

Despite the state government citing financial constraints and pointing to the central government's responsibility, the protestors intensified their efforts. A hunger strike accompanies their protest, as they continue to demand post-retirement benefits and a significant honorarium increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)