Defiant Protest: ASHA Workers' Ongoing Struggle for Justice
Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) escalated their protest against the government's neglect by cutting their hair and shaving their heads. Emphasizing their demands for better pay and conditions, they marched in defiance, facing governmental and central disagreements over financial support and aid responsibility.
- Country:
- India
Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) ramped up their protest at the Secretariat on Monday, expressing frustration and desperation over governmental apathy by cutting their hair and shaving heads. This act marks the 50th day of protest, highlighting the emotional and persistent struggle of these healthcare workers.
Gathering from various districts, the ASHA workers created dramatic scenes as several participants cut their hair en masse, chanting slogans against the government's inaction. Emotional appeals underscored their grievances over low pay, insufficient government support, and a lack of recognition for their contributions.
Despite the state government citing financial constraints and pointing to the central government's responsibility, the protestors intensified their efforts. A hunger strike accompanies their protest, as they continue to demand post-retirement benefits and a significant honorarium increase.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ASHA
- protest
- honorarium
- government
- healthcare
- demands
- workers
- central
- funding
- state
ALSO READ
BJP MLA T Raja Singh Demands Government Halt Maintenance Funds for Aurangzeb's Tomb
India Demands Fair Trade: GTRI Highlights Asymmetry in India-EU Medical Device Deal
Controversy Surrounds Aurangzeb Tomb Amid Bajrang Dal's Demands
Tragic Discovery: Workers Found Dead in Oil Processing Mill
Mizoram Unveils Comprehensive Universal Healthcare Initiative