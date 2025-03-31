Curium Expands Global Reach Through Acquisition of Monrol

Curium Pharma, a global leader in nuclear medicine, has successfully acquired Eczacıbaşı-Monrol Nuclear Products Co., based in Istanbul, Turkey. This strategic acquisition significantly bolsters Curium's manufacturing capacity for the Lutetium-177 isotope, aligning with the increasing global demand for nuclear medicine solutions.

With this acquisition, Curium harnesses Monrol's extensive research and development capabilities, reinforcing its innovative pipeline of nuclear diagnostics and therapies, including its ongoing development of Lu-177 drug candidates targeting prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumors. Monrol's infrastructure in Istanbul enhances Curium's vertically integrated production and logistical operations.

The acquisition expands Curium's footprint from 34 to 46 PET sites across Eastern Europe and MENA regions, augmenting its capacity to deliver essential diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. Curium CEO Chaitanya Tatineni expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, emphasizing the potential to enhance their global offering and impact in the nuclear medicine field.

(With inputs from agencies.)