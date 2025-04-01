Tragedy Strikes Rajasthan: Nitrogen Gas Leak Claims Lives

A nitrogen gas leak at a chemical factory in Beawar district, Rajasthan, resulted in three fatalities and multiple illnesses, an official confirmed on Tuesday.

According to Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh, the incident happened late Monday night in Badiya, causing residents in the vicinity to fall ill and be hospitalized.

The victims include factory owner Sunil Singhal, who passed away on Monday night, followed by Dayaram and Narendra Solanki on Tuesday. Authorities evacuated the area and a committee has been formed to investigate factories operating without permission.

(With inputs from agencies.)