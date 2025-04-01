Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Rajasthan: Nitrogen Gas Leak Claims Lives

A nitrogen gas leak from a tanker at a chemical factory in Beawar, Rajasthan, resulted in three deaths and several illnesses. The incident, occurring late Monday night, led to nearby residents experiencing respiratory issues. Authorities have evacuated the area and are investigating unlicensed factories.

A nitrogen gas leak at a chemical factory in Beawar district, Rajasthan, resulted in three fatalities and multiple illnesses, an official confirmed on Tuesday.

According to Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh, the incident happened late Monday night in Badiya, causing residents in the vicinity to fall ill and be hospitalized.

The victims include factory owner Sunil Singhal, who passed away on Monday night, followed by Dayaram and Narendra Solanki on Tuesday. Authorities evacuated the area and a committee has been formed to investigate factories operating without permission.

