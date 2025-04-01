Tragic Gas Leak Claims Lives in Rajasthan's Badiya Locality
A toxic gas leak from a chemical factory in Beawar, Rajasthan, resulted in three deaths and over 50 people falling ill. The nitric acid leak occurred at an illegally operated factory, leading to an investigation by local authorities to ensure safety and compliance in the area.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 01-04-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 13:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Three individuals lost their lives, and more than 50 others were left ill due to a toxic gas leak from a tanker at a chemical factory in Rajasthan's Beawar district, an official confirmed.
District collector Mahendra Khadgawat stated that the nitric acid leak from an unauthorized factory in a residential part of Badiya led to the crisis late Monday night.
The situation has been contained, according to local authorities, but a thorough investigation has been initiated to address operational legality concerns in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement