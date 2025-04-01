Tragic Gas Leak Claims Lives in Rajasthan's Badiya Locality

Three individuals lost their lives, and more than 50 others were left ill due to a toxic gas leak from a tanker at a chemical factory in Rajasthan's Beawar district, an official confirmed.

District collector Mahendra Khadgawat stated that the nitric acid leak from an unauthorized factory in a residential part of Badiya led to the crisis late Monday night.

The situation has been contained, according to local authorities, but a thorough investigation has been initiated to address operational legality concerns in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)