Sweeping Overhaul at HHS: Massive Layoffs Announced

The US Department of Health and Human Services is facing significant changes as notices of dismissal were issued to numerous employees, marking the beginning of a major restructuring endeavor. This shift is set to impact up to 10,000 workers, streamlining the department significantly.

This overhaul follows President Donald Trump’s recent action to remove collective bargaining rights for workers at HHS and other federal agencies, a move that has sparked considerable attention and debate.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. outlined the restructuring plan, which aims to consolidate agencies that handle billions in addiction services and community health centers into a new entity called the Administration for a Healthy America, fundamentally reshaping the department's framework and responsibilities.

