Revolutionizing Skincare: Emcutix and WiQo's Innovative Partnership

Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals Ltd signs an exclusive in-licensing agreement with WiQo to bring the non-invasive skin treatment product PRX-PLUS to India. The product offers a deep-impact formula for pain-free skin tightening, marking a new era in dermatological care across India through cutting-edge technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, a subsidiary of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, has signed an exclusive in-licensing agreement with the Italian derma-cosmetic firm WiQo. The deal authorizes Emcutix to import, promote, and sell WiQo's PRX-PLUS in India, offering a new, non-invasive skin treatment option to consumers.

PRX-PLUS boasts a deep-impact formula that immediately tightens the skin, providing a convenient and painless alternative to traditional aesthetic treatments. Emcutix CEO Sathya Narayanan emphasized the uniqueness and advancement of PRX-PLUS as a skincare solution.

WiQo's CEO Cristian Dufeu highlighted the innovation of PRX-PLUS as a needle-free skin tightening product, offering dermatologists and patients a safer and more effective option. The collaboration aims to bring cutting-edge, science-backed innovations to the Indian market, transforming dermatological care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

