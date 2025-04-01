Revolutionizing Cancer Care: Day Care Cancer Centres Initiative

The Centre is taking proactive steps in bolstering cancer care by evaluating the existing infrastructure and resources in district hospitals nationwide. Plans are underway to establish Day Care Cancer Centres (DCCCs) with an aim to launch 200 such centres within this fiscal year, as revealed by Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav in the Rajya Sabha.

This initiative, highlighted in the Union Budget 2025-26, features a comprehensive gap analysis of the current capabilities in cancer care facilities and personnel across these hospitals. The health ministry plans to address the disparities, particularly focusing on districts with high cancer burdens and limited treatment options.

The strategic location of these centres will foster effective referral systems with State Cancer Institutes (SCIs) and Tertiary Cancer Care Centers (TCCCs). Presently, 19 SCIs and 20 TCCCs offer advanced cancer services, with DCCCs complementing these efforts by providing crucial follow-up chemotherapy at minimal or no cost, thus significantly improving patient care access.

