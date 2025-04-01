Left Menu

State Attorneys General Challenge Health Fund Cuts

Twenty-three state attorneys general have sued the Trump administration over an $11 billion cut in federal COVID-19 and public health funding. The lawsuit claims the cuts are illegal and endanger public health efforts, including COVID-19 testing, vaccination, and mental health programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 20:57 IST
State Attorneys General Challenge Health Fund Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A coalition of attorneys general from 23 states has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration's decision to slash $11 billion in federal funding for COVID-19 and public health projects. The legal action, spearheaded by New York Attorney General Letitia James and counterparts across the country, argues that the cuts are unlawful and jeopardize nationwide public health initiatives.

The funds were originally allocated by Congress for pandemic-related efforts, including testing, vaccination, and crucial addiction and mental health services. James emphasized the potential fallout, stating the funding cuts could reverse progress on the opioid crisis, destabilize mental health systems, and strain hospitals.

This move comes as the US Health and Human Services Department begins issuing layoff notices, potentially affecting up to 10,000 employees. Federal officials defended the cuts, citing an end to the federal public health emergency, yet local health departments remain concerned about the ongoing need for resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025