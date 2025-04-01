State Attorneys General Challenge Health Fund Cuts

A coalition of attorneys general from 23 states has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration's decision to slash $11 billion in federal funding for COVID-19 and public health projects. The legal action, spearheaded by New York Attorney General Letitia James and counterparts across the country, argues that the cuts are unlawful and jeopardize nationwide public health initiatives.

The funds were originally allocated by Congress for pandemic-related efforts, including testing, vaccination, and crucial addiction and mental health services. James emphasized the potential fallout, stating the funding cuts could reverse progress on the opioid crisis, destabilize mental health systems, and strain hospitals.

This move comes as the US Health and Human Services Department begins issuing layoff notices, potentially affecting up to 10,000 employees. Federal officials defended the cuts, citing an end to the federal public health emergency, yet local health departments remain concerned about the ongoing need for resources.

