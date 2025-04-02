Miraculous Operation: Doctors Remove Massive Ovarian Cyst, Save Teen's Life

In a remarkable medical achievement, doctors at a government hospital successfully removed a massive ovarian cyst weighing eight kilograms from a 15-year-old patient. The intricate procedure was conducted by gynecologist Dr. Sumitra Yadav at the Government Maharaja Tukojirao Hospital.

The teen, who had been suffering from respiratory and abdominal distress, was found to have the enormous cyst during a medical examination. A cyst is typically a closed sac-like structure filled with fluid, semi-solid material, or even air.

Dr. Yadav expressed astonishment at the size of the cyst. Before the three-hour-long surgery, the girl's weight was recorded at 39 kilograms, inclusive of the cyst. Post-surgery, her condition has stabilized, and a histopathology test will determine if the cyst was cancerous.

(With inputs from agencies.)