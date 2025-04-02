Wine Wars: Rioja's Struggle Amid Tariff Turmoil

Stockpiles of wine in Spain's famed Rioja region surged during the pandemic, but producers now face a grim outlook in selling to the U.S. market due to potential tariffs announced by President Donald Trump.

Tariffs of up to 200% on European wine imports come as global demand for such beverages declines, further burdening producers. Enrique Lopez de Alda, a winegrower, notes that the accumulated stock since COVID-19 creates financial strain, impacting farmers adversely.

Despite the challenges, Rioja wine sales increased by 0.6% in 2024, a notable achievement amid decreasing global consumption. The U.S. remains a crucial market, though past and potential trade tensions continue to cast a shadow over the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)