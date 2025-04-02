Wine Wars: Rioja's Struggle Amid Tariff Turmoil
Rioja's wine stockpiles have increased since the pandemic, and hopes to export to the U.S. are low due to potential tariffs. Global wine demand is decreasing, but Rioja sales still rose slightly. The U.S. is a vital market, yet tariffs disrupt trade, impacting prices and relationships.
Stockpiles of wine in Spain's famed Rioja region surged during the pandemic, but producers now face a grim outlook in selling to the U.S. market due to potential tariffs announced by President Donald Trump.
Tariffs of up to 200% on European wine imports come as global demand for such beverages declines, further burdening producers. Enrique Lopez de Alda, a winegrower, notes that the accumulated stock since COVID-19 creates financial strain, impacting farmers adversely.
Despite the challenges, Rioja wine sales increased by 0.6% in 2024, a notable achievement amid decreasing global consumption. The U.S. remains a crucial market, though past and potential trade tensions continue to cast a shadow over the industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
