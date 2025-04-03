Left Menu

Delhi's Ayushman Bharat Scheme: A New Dawn in Healthcare

The Delhi government's Ayushman Bharat scheme will prioritize the 'poorest of the poor' and aims to enhance the city's healthcare infrastructure. With a focus on vulnerable families, the scheme will see expansive healthcare coverage and improved patient care. The initiative includes increased budget allocations and digital record modernization.

Updated: 03-04-2025 16:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Delhi is set to prioritize the 'poorest of the poor' with the Ayushman Bharat scheme, with a target to enroll one lakh people by April 10. This endeavor is part of a larger aim to enhance the city's healthcare infrastructure, as confirmed by Health Minister Pankaj Singh.

The scheme will first benefit Delhi's most vulnerable families, particularly those under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and priority households, Singh informed PTI. Emphasis will be placed on swift ground-level implementation once the memorandum of understanding is signed, ensuring the most disadvantaged communities receive needed benefits.

The initiative promises to improve healthcare with better primary care and enhanced services. Digital management of patient records will offer improved monitoring. Ultimately, the healthcare budget has been significantly increased by 48 percent for FY 2025-26, focusing on the Ayushman Bharat scheme and other health projects announced during BJP's recent election campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

