Revolutionary Breast Cancer Approach Eliminates Surgery

A groundbreaking study suggests that early-stage invasive breast cancer patients can safely avoid surgery if tumors vanish after chemotherapy. The five-year recurrence-free survival of 31 patients supports this approach. Further trials are needed before this becomes a standard treatment for breast cancer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 16:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal study presented at the Society of Surgical Oncology Annual Meeting and published in JAMA Oncology, researchers revealed that patients with early-stage invasive breast cancer might not require surgery if chemotherapy eradicates their tumors.

The study, led by Dr. Henry Kuerer of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, observed 31 participants who all received radiation therapy after chemotherapy, reporting no recurrences and 100% survival at the five-year mark.

Dr. Kuerer attributes this success to an innovative biopsy technique and anticipates further clinical trials to confirm surgery-free treatment as a new standard of care in breast cancer management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

