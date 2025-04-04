Revolutionary Breast Cancer Approach Eliminates Surgery

In a pivotal study presented at the Society of Surgical Oncology Annual Meeting and published in JAMA Oncology, researchers revealed that patients with early-stage invasive breast cancer might not require surgery if chemotherapy eradicates their tumors.

The study, led by Dr. Henry Kuerer of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, observed 31 participants who all received radiation therapy after chemotherapy, reporting no recurrences and 100% survival at the five-year mark.

Dr. Kuerer attributes this success to an innovative biopsy technique and anticipates further clinical trials to confirm surgery-free treatment as a new standard of care in breast cancer management.

(With inputs from agencies.)