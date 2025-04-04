China Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO Amid Escalating Trade War

China has initiated a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization against recent U.S. tariffs, asserting that these measures breach WTO regulations. The action comes amid rising tensions marked by China's retaliatory tariffs on American products. The dispute has exacerbated fears of an economic downturn as it unfolds under President Trump's administration.

Intensifying the economic standoff, China's complaint also involves imposing controls on rare earth exports, which could impact the U.S. access to vital minerals for technology and defense sectors. The trade conflict has seen global stock markets experience significant disruptions.

President Trump recently announced a steep 34% tariff on China, adding to prior levies, with further increases potentially looming. China demands the U.S. withdraw its tariffs, while the WTO has acknowledged receiving China's request for consultations, setting the stage for a possible adjudication if bilateral solutions remain elusive.

(With inputs from agencies.)