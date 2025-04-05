India Takes Urgent Action to Combat Bird Flu: New Strategy and Vaccination Plans Announced

On April 4th, 2025, the Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD) under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying convened a high-level meeting in New Delhi to address the recent outbreaks of Avian Influenza (commonly known as Bird Flu) in India. Chaired by Smt. Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary of DAHD, the meeting brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including scientific experts, poultry industry representatives, and policymakers. The primary objective of the meeting was to assess the current situation surrounding the spread of avian influenza and to deliberate on strategic approaches to contain the disease, minimizing its impact on the poultry industry and public health.

Three-Pronged Strategy to Combat Bird Flu

A key outcome of the meeting was the adoption of a comprehensive, three-pronged strategy aimed at preventing the further spread of Bird Flu in the country. This strategy focuses on implementing stricter biosecurity measures, strengthening surveillance systems, and mandating the registration of poultry farms to ensure comprehensive disease tracking and control.

Stricter Biosecurity Measures: The first part of the strategy emphasizes the need for enhanced hygiene practices and tighter biosecurity protocols at poultry farms. It was agreed that all poultry farms must take immediate steps to limit access to their premises, implement robust hygiene routines, and adopt biosecurity measures to minimize the risk of infection. These include controlling the movement of people, animals, and equipment into and out of poultry farms, as well as regular disinfection of facilities. The goal is to reduce the chances of virus transmission and protect both the poultry sector and human health. Strengthened Surveillance: Strengthening surveillance systems was identified as critical to identifying potential outbreaks early and preventing the spread of the disease. The government is focusing on increasing the frequency and quality of surveillance across poultry farms, especially in regions with a higher risk of infection. The use of advanced scientific tools and technologies to track the disease will be key in ensuring timely responses to any signs of avian influenza. Mandatory Registration of Poultry Farms: To ensure better tracking and management of poultry-related diseases, the government has mandated that all poultry farms must register with their respective state animal husbandry departments within one month. This registration will enhance the ability of authorities to monitor the poultry population, track outbreaks, and implement timely interventions when necessary. Industry stakeholders have been urged to ensure 100% compliance with this directive to avoid any gaps in the monitoring system.

Focus on Vaccination and Scientific Research

One of the key points of discussion at the meeting was the use of vaccines to control the spread of avian influenza. Smt. Alka Upadhyaya, the Secretary of DAHD, emphasized the importance of protecting India’s poultry sector, which plays a crucial role in food security and the livelihoods of millions of rural households. She also stressed the need for scientific surveillance, responsible industry practices, and the development of predictive systems that could help in early detection of the disease.

A significant decision made during the meeting was the approval of the H9N2 (Low Pathogenic Avian Influenza) vaccine, developed by ICAR-NIHSAD, Bhopal. This vaccine, which is now commercially available, is seen as a promising tool to reduce the spread of Low Pathogenic Avian Influenza (LPAI). A national study will be conducted to assess the effectiveness of this vaccine in preventing LPAI outbreaks. The approval of the vaccine reflects the government’s commitment to exploring innovative solutions for controlling the spread of the disease while minimizing the economic impact on the poultry sector.

Furthermore, the meeting extensively discussed the possibility of using a vaccine for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), which has more severe consequences for both poultry and human health. Representatives from the poultry industry urged the government to consider the use of vaccines as part of a broader strategy to mitigate the economic losses faced by the sector. However, scientific experts raised concerns about the limitations of current HPAI vaccines, which do not provide complete immunity but only reduce the shedding of the virus. Given these complexities, it was agreed that further scientific evaluations would be necessary before making any policy decisions regarding the use of HPAI vaccines.

Research and Development of Indigenous Vaccines

In light of the ongoing challenges posed by avian influenza, the meeting also highlighted the importance of developing indigenous vaccines tailored to India’s specific needs. The DAHD has already initiated research efforts aimed at developing an indigenous HPAI vaccine, drawing on global best practices and the latest scientific research. The goal is to create a vaccine that is not only effective in controlling the disease but also suitable for India’s poultry farming practices and conditions.

Collaboration with Industry Stakeholders and Research Institutions

The meeting was attended by representatives from a wide range of organizations, including poultry vaccine manufacturers, poultry industry associations, and government research institutions such as ICAR-NIHSAD, ICAR-IVRI, ICAR-CARI, ICAR-NIVEDI, and the ICAR-Directorate of Poultry Research. This collaboration between the government, scientific community, and the poultry industry is crucial for formulating effective strategies to combat avian influenza and ensuring the long-term sustainability of India’s poultry sector.

Conclusion

The DAHD’s meeting on April 4th marks a crucial step in the country’s efforts to prevent the further spread of avian influenza. With a clear, multi-faceted strategy in place, the government aims to strengthen biosecurity, improve surveillance, and enhance the resilience of the poultry industry in the face of ongoing challenges. As the situation evolves, further research, scientific evaluation, and industry collaboration will be vital in ensuring that India remains prepared to address future outbreaks of avian influenza and protect both its poultry industry and public health.