Left Menu

Tragic End: Health Struggles Lead to Income Tax Official's Suicide

A 51-year-old Income Tax Inspector in Kavadiguda died by suicide due to depression stemming from prolonged health issues. Despite being a holiday, she went to her office, climbed to the eighth floor, and jumped. A case has been registered after her daughter's complaint to police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-04-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 21:42 IST
Tragic End: Health Struggles Lead to Income Tax Official's Suicide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a 51-year-old Income Tax Inspector in Kavadiguda allegedly ended her life after battling severe health issues and subsequent depression. She reportedly jumped from the CGO Towers on a holiday Saturday.

The woman's health had deteriorated over the last two years, leading to ongoing treatment. The struggles with her condition reportedly plunged her into a depressive state, according to her daughter's complaint to the police.

The inspector visited her office despite it being an official holiday, took the elevator to the eighth floor, and leaped from a window. Authorities have initiated a formal investigation following a case registration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025