Tragic End: Health Struggles Lead to Income Tax Official's Suicide
A 51-year-old Income Tax Inspector in Kavadiguda died by suicide due to depression stemming from prolonged health issues. Despite being a holiday, she went to her office, climbed to the eighth floor, and jumped. A case has been registered after her daughter's complaint to police.
In a tragic incident, a 51-year-old Income Tax Inspector in Kavadiguda allegedly ended her life after battling severe health issues and subsequent depression. She reportedly jumped from the CGO Towers on a holiday Saturday.
The woman's health had deteriorated over the last two years, leading to ongoing treatment. The struggles with her condition reportedly plunged her into a depressive state, according to her daughter's complaint to the police.
The inspector visited her office despite it being an official holiday, took the elevator to the eighth floor, and leaped from a window. Authorities have initiated a formal investigation following a case registration.
