Tragic Attack: Young Boy Survives Dog Mauling

A four-year-old boy in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district was severely injured after being attacked by a stray dog. The incident left the child requiring 95 stitches on his face. He is currently stable and being treated at Gwalior's Jayarogya Hospital after being transferred from Shivpuri Medical College Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 05-04-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 22:49 IST
Tragic Attack: Young Boy Survives Dog Mauling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A four-year-old boy was brutally attacked by a stray dog in the Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh, officials confirmed over the weekend.

According to medical sources, the child's injuries were severe enough to necessitate 95 stitches on his face after he was bitten while playing outside his home in Shripur Chak village on April 2.

The child is now in stable condition, receiving care in the pediatrics surgery department of Gwalior's Jayarogya Hospital following initial treatment at Shivpuri Medical College Hospital. His transfer was recommended by local doctors, explained his uncle, Deshraj.

(With inputs from agencies.)

