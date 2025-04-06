Critical Faculty Shortage at AIIMS Delhi: A Deep Dive

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi is grappling with a massive shortfall in its faculty, as nearly 35% of its positions remain unfilled, according to a disclosure made under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The administrative officer of AIIMS-Delhi's faculty cell reported that out of a sanctioned strength of 1,235, there are 430 vacant faculty vacancies. This information surfaced following an RTI application by activist M M Shuja, who queried about the institute's functioning earlier this year.

Despite advertising 172 assistant professor positions in 2019, only 110 were filled. Similarly, in 2021 and 2022, only 176 posts were filled against 270 advertised vacancies. There have been no regular faculty recruitments in 2020, 2023, 2024, and the first three months of the current year, highlighting persistent staffing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)