Pope Francis Returns to St. Peter’s Square After Health Scare

Pope Francis made his first public appearance in St. Peter's Square in a wheelchair after recovering from a serious health crisis involving double pneumonia. After a 38-day hospital stay, he greeted the crowds and thanked healthcare workers during a Mass held in honor of them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 16:05 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis, 88, appeared in public for the first time since surviving a severe health scare, entering St. Peter's Square on Sunday. The pontiff, who had been hospitalized for double pneumonia, arrived in a wheelchair, smiling and waving to the assembled crowds in bright sunlight.

This unannounced appearance occurred at the conclusion of a Mass celebrating the Catholic Church's Jubilee year. Typically offering a weekly prayer on Sundays, the pope had been absent since February due to his health issues. Prior respiratory ailments had heightened the severity of his condition.

During the Mass, Pope Francis delivered a heartfelt message, expressing gratitude and recognizing healthcare workers for their dedication. In a written statement released subsequently, he shared that he felt God's closeness throughout his hospital stay and prayed for others enduring suffering.

