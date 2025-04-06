Measles Outbreak Sweeps Across West Texas and Beyond

A second school-aged child in West Texas has succumbed to a measles-related illness, according to a hospital spokesperson from UMC Health System in Lubbock. The child, who was unvaccinated, was receiving treatment for measles complications. This marks the first school-age measles death in the US in a decade, following a similar case in February.

The outbreak in West Texas has expanded to several neighboring states, including New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Kansas, sickening nearly 570 people. The World Health Organization also reported related cases in Mexico. Between March 28 and April 4, Texas witnessed an 81-case surge and had 16 additional hospitalizations. The CDC is actively aiding in the outbreak response.

Nationwide, the US has reported more than double the number of measles cases compared to all of 2024. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has controversially commented on vaccine safety, adding to the public's mistrust. Measles, once declared eliminated in the US, remains a threat due to low vaccination rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)