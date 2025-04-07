Left Menu

Global Aid Cuts Threaten Maternal Health Progress

The United Nations warns that recent cuts in aid budgets are threatening to derail years of progress in reducing maternal deaths globally. Despite a significant decline since 2000, funding cuts could reverse these gains, affecting essential health services and risking an increase in maternal mortality.

Recent cuts to global aid budgets are posing a significant threat to years of progress made in reducing maternal deaths, the United Nations has cautioned. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported a 40% decrease in global maternal deaths from 2000 to 2023, attributing much of this success to improved access to essential health services. However, the trend could reverse due to recent funding freezes initiated by the U.S. government and other donor countries, including the UK, which have announced plans to reduce aid budgets.

Dr. Bruce Aylward of the WHO stated that the funding cuts could disrupt key health services, leading to structural setbacks similar to those observed during the pandemic. The cuts are already impacting maternal, newborn, and child health services worldwide by reducing workforce numbers, closing health facilities, and hampering supply chains for critical medical supplies. Additionally, decreased funding for malaria and HIV treatment programs could further jeopardize maternal survival, according to the UN report.

The report highlights that despite notable progress, a woman still died every two minutes due to largely preventable complications in 2023. The situation is even more dire in nations experiencing conflict or natural disasters. The COVID-19 pandemic compounded these challenges, with 40,000 more women dying from pregnancy-related issues in 2021, totaling 322,000 deaths that year. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized the existence of effective solutions, urging for sustained global support in maternal health services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

