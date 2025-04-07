Left Menu

Tahira Kashyap Faces Breast Cancer Again with Resilience

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap announced her breast cancer has returned after seven years. Originally diagnosed in 2018, she underwent mastectomy. On World Health Day, she urged the importance of regular screening through an Instagram post, showing determination to fight the disease again.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 13:51 IST
Tahira Kashyap Faces Breast Cancer Again with Resilience
breast cancer
  • Country:
  • India

In a courageous revelation, filmmaker Tahira Kashyap shared on Monday that her battle with breast cancer is not over, as the disease has resurfaced after an initial diagnosis and treatment in 2018.

Tahira, the wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana and a mother of two, made her announcement on World Health Day through an Instagram post. She emphasized the importance of regular screening and celebrated her decision to undergo routine mammograms.

Expressing resilience, Tahira stated she is ready to face this challenge again. Support poured in from her husband and cancer survivor Sonali Bendre, highlighting Tahira's role as an advocate for health awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025