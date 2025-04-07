Tahira Kashyap Faces Breast Cancer Again with Resilience

In a courageous revelation, filmmaker Tahira Kashyap shared on Monday that her battle with breast cancer is not over, as the disease has resurfaced after an initial diagnosis and treatment in 2018.

Tahira, the wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana and a mother of two, made her announcement on World Health Day through an Instagram post. She emphasized the importance of regular screening and celebrated her decision to undergo routine mammograms.

Expressing resilience, Tahira stated she is ready to face this challenge again. Support poured in from her husband and cancer survivor Sonali Bendre, highlighting Tahira's role as an advocate for health awareness.

