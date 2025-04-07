Karnataka's Vitamin D Crisis: A Call for Nationwide Preventive Healthcare

A new report from Apollo Hospitals, unveiled in the Health of the Nation 2025 study, reveals a concerning 84% of people in Karnataka have low Vitamin D levels, impacting immunity, metabolism, and bone health.

The study, which screened over 25 lakh individuals in India, underscores the critical need for preventive healthcare, emphasizing early detection and education as essential tools.

Apollo Hospitals Chairman, Dr. Prathap Reddy, insists on embedding preventive care into education and corporate practices to shift from illness treatment to health preservation. Urgent challenges like fatty liver disease, post-menopausal decline, and childhood obesity are highlighted, with a focus on proactive screenings.

(With inputs from agencies.)