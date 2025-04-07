Left Menu

Karnataka's Vitamin D Crisis: A Call for Nationwide Preventive Healthcare

The Health of the Nation 2025 report, by Apollo Hospitals, highlights the low Vitamin D levels in 84% of Karnataka's population. The report emphasizes the importance of preventive healthcare in managing conditions like hypertension and diabetes. It calls for integrating preventive measures into daily life to enhance national well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-04-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 17:21 IST
Karnataka's Vitamin D Crisis: A Call for Nationwide Preventive Healthcare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A new report from Apollo Hospitals, unveiled in the Health of the Nation 2025 study, reveals a concerning 84% of people in Karnataka have low Vitamin D levels, impacting immunity, metabolism, and bone health.

The study, which screened over 25 lakh individuals in India, underscores the critical need for preventive healthcare, emphasizing early detection and education as essential tools.

Apollo Hospitals Chairman, Dr. Prathap Reddy, insists on embedding preventive care into education and corporate practices to shift from illness treatment to health preservation. Urgent challenges like fatty liver disease, post-menopausal decline, and childhood obesity are highlighted, with a focus on proactive screenings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025