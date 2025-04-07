Left Menu

Wall Street Tumbles Amid Trump Tariff Turmoil

Wall Street futures dipped sharply as the S&P 500 neared a bear market due to President Trump's new tariffs. The 10-year Treasury yields fell, signaling possible Federal Reserve rate cuts. Notable declines in tech stocks, Dow futures, and escalating tension with China stirred fears of a recession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 17:45 IST
Wall Street Tumbles Amid Trump Tariff Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, Wall Street futures experienced a significant decline, with the S&P 500 benchmark poised to enter a bear market. The downturn stemmed from escalating concerns over President Donald Trump's recent comprehensive tariff plans.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields dropped to 3.986%, which prompted investors to anticipate a potential fifth interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve this year. Meanwhile, futures including S&P 500 E-minis, Nasdaq 100 E-minis, and Dow E-minis sharply reduced their losses compared to earlier sessions.

Amidst the market turmoil, President Trump unveiled hefty tariffs on U.S. trading partners, prompting retaliatory measures from China and raising fears of a trade war's impact on economic growth. Additionally, fluctuations in U.S. small-cap Russell 2000 index and rising CBOE Volatility Index further highlighted concerns over the domestic economy's stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

