Controversial Maternal Death Sparks Protests at Pune Hospital

Protests erupted outside Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital following the death of Tanisha Bhise, who was allegedly denied admission due to non-payment. Political activists have demanded accountability from the hospital staff. The situation led to a police ban on gatherings near the hospital to prevent further disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 09-04-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 11:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Pune police have enforced a ban on gatherings near Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital after political protests disrupted traffic and inconvenienced patients. The uproar followed the death of Tanisha Bhise, wife of a BJP aide, after reportedly being denied admission due to financial constraints.

Activists demanded action against those allegedly responsible for Bhise's death. On April 4, protests escalated, affecting patient access and traffic around the hospital. In response, Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma issued a prohibitory order under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita to control the situation.

A consulting gynaecologist resigned amid public outrage and an ongoing probe has indicted the hospital for breaching norms against advance demands by charitable hospitals during emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

