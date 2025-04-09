Trump's Bold Pharma Tariffs: A New Chapter in Trade Disputes
President Donald Trump plans to impose tariffs on pharmaceutical imports, aiming to reduce dependency on foreign manufacturing and boost U.S. production. This move could impact drug prices and lead to changes in the pharmaceutical industry, as manufacturers lobby for transition periods.
In a significant move, President Donald Trump announced plans to introduce tariffs on pharmaceutical imports. This bold step challenges the status quo, as pharmaceuticals have traditionally been exempt from trade disputes due to potential patient impact.
Trump's directive stems from his desire to lessen the United States' dependence on foreign drug manufacturing, notably criticizing European production and urging major U.S. drugmakers like Eli Lilly and Pfizer to boost domestic production. He believes this shift could also enhance tax revenue and counteract the U.S. paying higher drug prices compared to other countries.
Drugmakers have responded by lobbying for a phased tariff implementation to mitigate immediate impacts. While some manufacturers plan to ramp up U.S. production, there are concerns about potential shortages and reduced research investments. The broader economic effects remain uncertain as the administration pushes forward with its agenda.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- pharmaceutical
- tariffs
- drugmakers
- import
- manufacturing
- Eli Lilly
- Pfizer
- trade
- Europe
ALSO READ
Vietnam Slashes Tariffs on U.S. Imports
Nissan's India Expansion: New Line-Up and Local Manufacturing Drive
Michelin Drives Forward with Indian Expansion Amid Tire Import Challenges
White House says President Trump will announce tariffs on auto imports at a White House news conference on Wednesday, reports AP.
Trump to Announce New Tariffs on Automobile Imports