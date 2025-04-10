Sun Pharma Wins Court Battle, Clears Path for LEQSELVI Launch

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd announced a significant legal win on Thursday. A US court has vacated a preliminary injunction, allowing the company to launch its drug LEQSELVI, designed to treat an autoimmune disorder associated with patchy hair loss, with immediate effect.

The company has been entangled in a patent infringement dispute with Incyte Corporation over LEQSELVI (deuruxolitinib). On April 9, 2025, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit held an oral argument regarding Sun Pharma's appeal of a previous decision by the US District Court for the District of New Jersey, which had restricted the drug's US launch.

Following the court's favorable ruling, Sun Pharma is no longer under court-ordered delays to launch LEQSELVI. Despite ongoing litigation with Incyte Corporation, the preliminary injunction lift signifies a crucial step forward. The company will release details on the drug's launch plans soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)