Left Menu

Sun Pharma Wins Court Battle, Clears Path for LEQSELVI Launch

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd can now launch LEQSELVI, a drug for an autoimmune disorder causing hair loss, after a US court vacated a preliminary injunction. The company was embroiled in a patent litigation with Incyte Corporation, but the injunction has been lifted, allowing Sun Pharma to proceed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 12:11 IST
Sun Pharma Wins Court Battle, Clears Path for LEQSELVI Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd announced a significant legal win on Thursday. A US court has vacated a preliminary injunction, allowing the company to launch its drug LEQSELVI, designed to treat an autoimmune disorder associated with patchy hair loss, with immediate effect.

The company has been entangled in a patent infringement dispute with Incyte Corporation over LEQSELVI (deuruxolitinib). On April 9, 2025, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit held an oral argument regarding Sun Pharma's appeal of a previous decision by the US District Court for the District of New Jersey, which had restricted the drug's US launch.

Following the court's favorable ruling, Sun Pharma is no longer under court-ordered delays to launch LEQSELVI. Despite ongoing litigation with Incyte Corporation, the preliminary injunction lift signifies a crucial step forward. The company will release details on the drug's launch plans soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025