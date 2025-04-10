Scandal in Damoh: The Fake Cardiologist Uncovered

In a shocking revelation at Madhya Pradesh's Damoh Missionary Hospital, a man accused of posing as a cardiologist, Narendra Yadav, was found performing procedures that resulted in the deaths of seven patients. The cath lab at the hospital has been sealed in light of the investigations.

A team of five government doctors took action to seal the cath lab following district administration guidelines, as it holds critical evidence related to the case, according to Dr. Vikrant Chauhan, one of the team members.

Narendra Yadav, also known as Narendra John Camm, has been tracked down and arrested in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The local court has remanded him in police custody for five days. He faces charges of practicing with a fake medical degree and forgery, following a complaint by Damoh district's Chief Medical and Health Officer, MK Jain.

(With inputs from agencies.)