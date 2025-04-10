U.S. to Pinpoint Autism Causes by September

In a bold move, the U.S. government has set a deadline to identify the causes of autism by September. This announcement was made by U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Thursday.

A massive testing and research effort, involving hundreds of scientists from around the globe, has been launched to achieve this goal. Kennedy disclosed this during a cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump.

The initiative aims to discover the root causes of the autism epidemic, with the ultimate objective being to eradicate those causes entirely. By September, significant strides are expected in understanding and addressing autism causation.

(With inputs from agencies.)