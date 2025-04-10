Left Menu

U.S. to Pinpoint Autism Causes by September

The United States government, under the direction of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., aims to identify the cause of autism by September. The initiative involves extensive testing and research with global scientists, intending to uncover and eliminate causes of the autism epidemic.

Updated: 10-04-2025 23:33 IST
  • United States

In a bold move, the U.S. government has set a deadline to identify the causes of autism by September. This announcement was made by U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Thursday.

A massive testing and research effort, involving hundreds of scientists from around the globe, has been launched to achieve this goal. Kennedy disclosed this during a cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump.

The initiative aims to discover the root causes of the autism epidemic, with the ultimate objective being to eradicate those causes entirely. By September, significant strides are expected in understanding and addressing autism causation.

