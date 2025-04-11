Revolutionary 'Sound Spice' Offers New Hope for Motion Sickness Relief

In a groundbreaking study, researchers at Nagoya University have discovered a promising new method to combat motion sickness using a device called 'Sound Spice.' Spearheaded by Takumi Kagawa and Masashi Kato, the study reveals that a specialized sound frequency can significantly alleviate symptoms of this common ailment.

The research indicates that stimulating the inner ear's balance-related organs with a 100 Hz sound can reduce dizziness and nausea, conditions commonly induced by travel. The sound operates within typical environmental noise levels, ensuring its safety and effectiveness.

Extensive tests involving human participants and mice demonstrated the sound's efficacy in improving balance and postural stability. With plans to refine this technology for broader applications, researchers envision a future where motion sickness during air and sea travel becomes a thing of the past.

(With inputs from agencies.)