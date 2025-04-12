Unmasking the Fake Cardiologist: A Deceptive Career Path

Narendra Yadav, known as Narendra John Camm, was apprehended for fraud after allegedly submitting fake resumes to various medical recruitment firms, including an Indore-based consultancy. His false claims included international experience and numerous surgeries performed, arousing suspicion among hiring officials.

Camm, who faced arrest in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, is accused of forgery following an investigation into the deaths of seven patients at Damoh Missionary Hospital in Madhya Pradesh. The hospital's Chief Medical and Health Officer filed a complaint leading to Camm's detainment.

Employment consultancy director Pankaj Soni revealed Camm's attempts to secure jobs by sending fabricated resumes three times between 2020 and 2024. Despite noting inconsistencies in Camm's qualifications, potential employers were initially tempted before raising doubts, ultimately leading to the exposure of his fraudulent activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)