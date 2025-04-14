Jair Bolsonaro's Grueling Surgery: Updates from the ICU

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro is currently recovering in the intensive care unit following a complex 12-hour surgery performed on Sunday. According to a news conference held by doctors at DF Star Hospital on Monday, Bolsonaro is doing 'very well' in the ICU.

Despite his stable condition, medical professionals caution against expecting a rapid recovery, indicating that the former leader must remain in intensive care until he is fully rehabilitated. The hospital team emphasized the complexity of the procedure he underwent.

Bolsonaro's health status remains a matter of public concern, given his influential role in Brazilian politics. Further updates from the hospital are expected as he progresses in his recovery journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)