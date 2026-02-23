Left Menu

Sharad Pawar's Steady Recovery: A Health Update

Sharad Pawar, NCP (SP) chief, was hospitalized for dehydration and is steadily improving. The 85-year-old's vitals are normal as he receives care at Ruby Hall Clinic. He remains under observation to ensure full recovery, following a previous hospital visit in February for a chest infection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 23-02-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 15:31 IST
Sharad Pawar, the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar), has been admitted to a private hospital due to dehydration. He is currently stable and showing signs of improvement, according to medical professionals.

The octogenarian Rajya Sabha member was taken to Ruby Hall Clinic after experiencing dehydration symptoms. Medical officials, including Dr. Purvez Grant, have confirmed that Pawar is clinically stable, with his vital statistics within normal ranges.

Pawar is on oral fluids and a light diet and will remain under medical observation for two more days to ensure a full recovery. This follows an earlier hospital visit in February due to a chest infection, from which he was subsequently discharged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

