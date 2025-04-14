Pfizer Halts Development of Obesity Pill Over Safety Concerns

Pfizer has decided to discontinue its once-daily oral treatment for obesity, danuglipron, due to potential safety concerns. This move comes after a trial participant experienced a possible drug-induced liver injury, which resolved after stopping the medication.

While in early-stage testing, danuglipron was being evaluated for optimal dosing. Pfizer had anticipated progressing the drug to late-stage trials, a critical phase before seeking regulatory approval.

Despite halting danuglipron, Pfizer remains committed to developing alternative obesity treatments. The obesity drug market, with leading injectables from rivals Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, remains a lucrative area for pharmaceutical companies. Issues such as shortages and high costs affect patient access, prompting ongoing efforts to develop convenient oral options.

(With inputs from agencies.)