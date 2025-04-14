Left Menu

Pfizer Halts Development of Obesity Pill Over Safety Concerns

Pfizer has stopped the development of its promising obesity pill, danuglipron, following a safety incident during clinical trials. The decision impacts the company's strategy ahead of late-stage testing, where danuglipron was expected to advance. Pfizer still plans to pursue other obesity treatments amid the competitive market landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 20:28 IST
Pfizer Halts Development of Obesity Pill Over Safety Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Pfizer has decided to discontinue its once-daily oral treatment for obesity, danuglipron, due to potential safety concerns. This move comes after a trial participant experienced a possible drug-induced liver injury, which resolved after stopping the medication.

While in early-stage testing, danuglipron was being evaluated for optimal dosing. Pfizer had anticipated progressing the drug to late-stage trials, a critical phase before seeking regulatory approval.

Despite halting danuglipron, Pfizer remains committed to developing alternative obesity treatments. The obesity drug market, with leading injectables from rivals Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, remains a lucrative area for pharmaceutical companies. Issues such as shortages and high costs affect patient access, prompting ongoing efforts to develop convenient oral options.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025