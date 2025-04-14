Pfizer Halts Development of Obesity Pill Over Safety Concerns
Pfizer has stopped the development of its promising obesity pill, danuglipron, following a safety incident during clinical trials. The decision impacts the company's strategy ahead of late-stage testing, where danuglipron was expected to advance. Pfizer still plans to pursue other obesity treatments amid the competitive market landscape.
- Country:
- United States
Pfizer has decided to discontinue its once-daily oral treatment for obesity, danuglipron, due to potential safety concerns. This move comes after a trial participant experienced a possible drug-induced liver injury, which resolved after stopping the medication.
While in early-stage testing, danuglipron was being evaluated for optimal dosing. Pfizer had anticipated progressing the drug to late-stage trials, a critical phase before seeking regulatory approval.
Despite halting danuglipron, Pfizer remains committed to developing alternative obesity treatments. The obesity drug market, with leading injectables from rivals Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, remains a lucrative area for pharmaceutical companies. Issues such as shortages and high costs affect patient access, prompting ongoing efforts to develop convenient oral options.
(With inputs from agencies.)
