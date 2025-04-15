Left Menu

Crisis Looms: Afghan Children Face Starvation Amid Funding Cuts

The sudden halt in U.S. aid has gravely impacted Afghanistan, where malnutrition is escalating. Action Against Hunger was forced to cease critical activities, with its Kabul facility closing due to fund shortages. The crisis highlights Afghan children's dire plight, exacerbated by decades of conflict and poverty.

  • Afghanistan

A humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Afghanistan as U.S. aid cuts wreak havoc on the nation's most vulnerable. With over half the population reliant on assistance, organizations like Action Against Hunger are struggling to maintain lifesaving operations.

After U.S. funding was abruptly halted in March, Action Against Hunger resorted to its own resources, but these have now depleted, leading to the shutdown of critical facilities, including a therapeutic feeding unit in Kabul.

The cessation of aid has dire implications, with 3.5 million Afghan children expected to suffer from acute malnutrition this year. Action Against Hunger's country director, Cobi Rietveld, warned of increasing child mortality in the absence of medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

