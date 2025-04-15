Left Menu

Autism Rates in Children Reach Record Levels: Unraveling the Trend

New CDC data reveals a record prevalence of autism spectrum disorder among U.S. children in 2022. The report highlights regional variations and potential factors but does not pinpoint precise causes. Discussion continues around genetic, environmental influences, and misconceptions about vaccines, as autism diagnoses rise nationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 22:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The prevalence of autism spectrum disorder among U.S. children surged to unprecedented levels in 2022, as detailed by recent CDC data. This trend, observed across 16 monitoring sites in 14 U.S. states and Puerto Rico, showed a rate of 1 in 31 eight-year-olds being diagnosed, up from prior years.

Disparities in autism rates may stem from variable screening and diagnostic practices, according to researchers. New Jersey's Rutgers University co-author Walter Zahorodny emphasized California's prominent role in early intervention programs. A contributing study links gestational diabetes with increased autism risk, though the exact causes remain under debate.

Despite falling vaccination rates, autism diagnoses continue to rise, with minority children more affected than their white peers. The CDC report calls for nuanced understanding of genetic and environmental factors, while dispelling unfounded vaccine-autism connections, as the nation continues to grapple with complex autism prevalence dynamics.

