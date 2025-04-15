Left Menu

Pharma Giants Pressure EU Amid Looming U.S. Tariffs

Nearly three dozen global pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer and AstraZeneca, urged the European Commission to support them against threatened U.S. tariffs. Concerns include higher costs compared to U.S. sales and a new fee for wastewater treatment. The industry fears increased tariffs will shift operations towards the U.S.

Nearly three dozen global pharmaceutical companies have issued a plea to the European Commission for support amid impending U.S. tariffs, according to French business newspaper Les Echos.

In a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, pharmaceutical giants, like Pfizer and Eli Lilly, framed their concerns, claiming cost disadvantages in the EU compared to the U.S. market, where medicine prices are significantly higher. Companies highlighted the need for regulatory simplification, referencing the complex multi-country clinical trials required within the EU.

The letter also criticized a new upcoming fee for treating wastewater from micropollutants. The pharmaceutical industry hopes to collaborate with the European Union to secure measures that favor both patient welfare and economic growth within Europe. They stressed the urgency, as U.S. President Donald Trump expects to enforce tariffs soon, which might accelerate a shift of industry focus towards America.

