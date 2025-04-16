Fullerton Health Launches Premium Jakarta Screening Centre

Fullerton Health Indonesia has unveiled its inaugural Executive Health Screening Centre in Jakarta, marking the fifth addition to Fullerton Health Group's extensive network across Asia. Strategically located at Mandiri Inhealth Tower in Mega Kuningan, the expansive 700-square-metre facility offers premium healthcare screening tailored to individual needs.

Customers can choose from three screening tiers, adding optional tests based on lifestyle and health risks. This includes advanced diagnostics like ultrasounds and mammograms. A detailed medical report reviewed by a doctor complements the service, alongside optional consultations with nutritionists and wellness professionals.

The centre emphasizes convenience by providing concierge follow-up services and community wellness initiatives, including health talks for companies. Recognizing the rising importance of preventive care, Fullerton Health aims to offer seamless, bespoke screening solutions as part of its comprehensive healthcare offerings.

