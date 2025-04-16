Hospital Horror: Identifying the Culprits Behind Alleged Assault

In a shocking incident reported from an upscale hospital in Gurugram, a 46-year-old flight attendant has alleged sexual assault by hospital staff while on a ventilator. The accused remain unidentified as police continue probing this serious allegation.

According to the victim, the assault took place on April 6, days after being admitted due to health complications. Despite being in a semi-conscious state, she detailed that two nurses were present but failed to intervene.

Medanta Hospital, fully cooperating with law enforcement, has provided all relevant documents, including crucial CCTV footage. The police have recorded the victim's statement and are meticulously reviewing hospital duty charts to identify the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)