Hospital Horror: Identifying the Culprits Behind Alleged Assault
A flight attendant alleged sexual assault while on a ventilator at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. The incident reportedly occurred on April 6. As the investigation unfolds, hospital authorities have handed over CCTV footage to assist the police. Though no allegations have been substantiated, efforts to identify the accused continue.
In a shocking incident reported from an upscale hospital in Gurugram, a 46-year-old flight attendant has alleged sexual assault by hospital staff while on a ventilator. The accused remain unidentified as police continue probing this serious allegation.
According to the victim, the assault took place on April 6, days after being admitted due to health complications. Despite being in a semi-conscious state, she detailed that two nurses were present but failed to intervene.
Medanta Hospital, fully cooperating with law enforcement, has provided all relevant documents, including crucial CCTV footage. The police have recorded the victim's statement and are meticulously reviewing hospital duty charts to identify the perpetrators.

