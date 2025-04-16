Left Menu

Doctor Under Fire: Cigarette Scandal Shakes Health Center

Dr. Suresh Chandra of Kuthaund's Central Health Centre faces scrutiny after a video allegedly shows him urging a young boy to smoke. The clip has sparked outrage online, leading to his transfer and an investigation by the Chief Medical Officer. Authorities promise strict measures to prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalaun(Up) | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Suresh Chandra is at the center of controversy after a video reportedly captured him instructing a young boy to smoke a cigarette. The footage, which spread rapidly across social media platforms, has provoked significant backlash from the public.

The incident has prompted an immediate response from health authorities. The Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Narendra Dev Sharma, has confirmed that Dr. Chandra has been transferred from his post and is now under investigation. The probe is being led by Additional CMO Dr. SD Chaudhary.

This incident has been met with a firm stance from local authorities. Dr. Sharma has stated that such behavior will not be tolerated, and steps are being taken to prevent any recurrence. A comprehensive report on the incident will soon be submitted to the state government for further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

