Delhi Government Boosts Support for MCD Hospitals

Health Minister Pankaj Singh affirmed the Delhi government's dedication to bolstering the city's MCD-run hospitals during his visit on Wednesday.

Singh inaugurated a dental health check-up and awareness camp at Kasturba Hospital, Daryaganj, disclosing upgrades to the hospital's dental OPD infrastructure.

The minister highlighted the government's ongoing efforts to provide comprehensive healthcare through initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, while MCD's Additional Commissioner, Pankaj Aggarwal, mentioned plans to adopt more centrally sponsored schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)