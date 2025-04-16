Left Menu

Delhi Government Boosts Support for MCD Hospitals

Health Minister Pankaj Singh announced a commitment by the Delhi government to enhance MCD-run hospitals' infrastructure and services. During a dental health camp inauguration, Singh emphasized ongoing support and upcoming initiatives like the Ayushman Bharat scheme to strengthen healthcare for Delhi's residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:03 IST
Pankaj Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Health Minister Pankaj Singh affirmed the Delhi government's dedication to bolstering the city's MCD-run hospitals during his visit on Wednesday.

Singh inaugurated a dental health check-up and awareness camp at Kasturba Hospital, Daryaganj, disclosing upgrades to the hospital's dental OPD infrastructure.

The minister highlighted the government's ongoing efforts to provide comprehensive healthcare through initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, while MCD's Additional Commissioner, Pankaj Aggarwal, mentioned plans to adopt more centrally sponsored schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

