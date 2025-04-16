Bee Attack Sends Students to Hospital in Odisha

In a concerning incident, 41 students at a state-run residential school in Odisha's Kandhamal district were hospitalized following a honey bee attack, according to officials.

The swarming incident occurred on Tuesday at the Tribal Welfare Residential School located in Badabanka village, Daringbadi block, as reported by Block Development Officer Pritiranjan Ratha.

The students, who were mostly girls, were attacked while bathing after classes. They were promptly attended to at the Public Health Centre in Daringbadi, with four girls reported to be in serious condition, stated Dr. Swagat Senapaty, the attending physician.

(With inputs from agencies.)