Bee Attack Sends Students to Hospital in Odisha
A honey bee attack at a state-run residential school in Odisha's Kandhamal district resulted in 41 students, mostly girls, falling ill. Occurring at the Tribal Welfare Residential School in Badabanka, the incident required immediate medical attention, with four students experiencing serious conditions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Phulbani | Updated: 16-04-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 21:09 IST
- Country:
- India
In a concerning incident, 41 students at a state-run residential school in Odisha's Kandhamal district were hospitalized following a honey bee attack, according to officials.
The swarming incident occurred on Tuesday at the Tribal Welfare Residential School located in Badabanka village, Daringbadi block, as reported by Block Development Officer Pritiranjan Ratha.
The students, who were mostly girls, were attacked while bathing after classes. They were promptly attended to at the Public Health Centre in Daringbadi, with four girls reported to be in serious condition, stated Dr. Swagat Senapaty, the attending physician.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement