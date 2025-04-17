Doctor Convicted in Multi-Million Dollar Healthcare Fraud
Neil K Anand, 48, an Indian-origin physician in Pennsylvania, has been convicted for health care fraud and distributing controlled substances. Anand illegally profited by prescribing unnecessary medications and was involved in a complex scheme with unlicensed interns, generating over USD 2.3 million in fraudulent claims.
An Indian-origin doctor, Neil K Anand, has been found guilty by a US federal jury for his involvement in conspiracies aimed at committing healthcare fraud. Anand prescribed unnecessary medications, leading to substantial financial claims surpassing USD 2.3 million, according to court documents.
The fraudulent actions were orchestrated through 'Goody Bags' containing excess prescription drugs dispensed by his in-house pharmacies. Patients were coerced into taking these packages to obtain prescriptions for stronger controlled substances, such as oxycodone.
Anand further engaged in deceitful practices by having unlicensed medical students issue prescriptions using pre-signed blanks, raising significant legal concerns. He faces a maximum sentence of 130 years in a federal penitentiary after being convicted on multiple charges, including fraud and money laundering.
(With inputs from agencies.)
