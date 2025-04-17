Doctor Convicted in Multi-Million Dollar Healthcare Fraud

An Indian-origin doctor, Neil K Anand, has been found guilty by a US federal jury for his involvement in conspiracies aimed at committing healthcare fraud. Anand prescribed unnecessary medications, leading to substantial financial claims surpassing USD 2.3 million, according to court documents.

The fraudulent actions were orchestrated through 'Goody Bags' containing excess prescription drugs dispensed by his in-house pharmacies. Patients were coerced into taking these packages to obtain prescriptions for stronger controlled substances, such as oxycodone.

Anand further engaged in deceitful practices by having unlicensed medical students issue prescriptions using pre-signed blanks, raising significant legal concerns. He faces a maximum sentence of 130 years in a federal penitentiary after being convicted on multiple charges, including fraud and money laundering.

