JB Chemicals Gets USFDA Nod for Generic Hypertension Drug

JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals has received approval from the USFDA to market generic Bisoprolol tablets in 5 mg and 10 mg strengths. This generic version targets the management of hypertension, aligning with Teva's Zebeta tablets. The approval marks a significant step for JB Chemicals in the US market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 15:38 IST
JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals has secured a crucial approval from the US health regulator to market a generic drug aimed at managing high blood pressure. This development allows the company to introduce Bisoprolol tablets in 5 mg and 10 mg strengths to the US market.

The approval comes from the esteemed US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), marking a pivotal moment for JB Chemicals as it attempts to broaden its reach in the competitive pharmaceutical industry.

The company's newly sanctioned product is a generic alternative to Teva's Zebeta tablets, which are commonly prescribed for managing hypertension. This move is expected to enhance accessibility and affordability of hypertension treatments for patients across the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

