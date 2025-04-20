Left Menu

Raising Awareness: The Role of Diet in Combating Liver Diseases

Experts raise concerns over increasing liver diseases linked to sugary, processed foods. They stress the importance of a wholesome diet in liver health, urging individuals to adopt better eating habits. Noticing early symptoms and preventive care is crucial to maintaining liver functionality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 10:39 IST
Raising Awareness: The Role of Diet in Combating Liver Diseases
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In light of rising cases of fatty liver disease, hepatitis, and cirrhosis, experts emphasize the detrimental impact of sugary and processed foods on liver health. They advocate for dietary improvements as a direct route to disease prevention and overall wellness.

Dr. Anurag Shrimal from Greeneagles Hospital highlights that young adults are increasingly diagnosed with fatty liver due to poor dietary choices. Experts recommend attentive eating habits due to the liver's crucial role in the body's functions.

A focus on liver health through regular check-ups and lifestyle changes is essential, according to Dr. Ameet Mandot. A simple, fiber-rich diet, combined with whole grains and healthy fats, is proposed as an effective approach to managing liver health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025