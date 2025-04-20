Raising Awareness: The Role of Diet in Combating Liver Diseases

In light of rising cases of fatty liver disease, hepatitis, and cirrhosis, experts emphasize the detrimental impact of sugary and processed foods on liver health. They advocate for dietary improvements as a direct route to disease prevention and overall wellness.

Dr. Anurag Shrimal from Greeneagles Hospital highlights that young adults are increasingly diagnosed with fatty liver due to poor dietary choices. Experts recommend attentive eating habits due to the liver's crucial role in the body's functions.

A focus on liver health through regular check-ups and lifestyle changes is essential, according to Dr. Ameet Mandot. A simple, fiber-rich diet, combined with whole grains and healthy fats, is proposed as an effective approach to managing liver health.

(With inputs from agencies.)